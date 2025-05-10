Operation Sindoor: PM Modi's Fiercest Retaliation Against Terror—A Mission Led By Heroes

On April 22, terrorists struck in Pahalgam with cold-blooded brutality, murdering fathers in front of their children and sending a chilling message to India. Their demand? To tell Modi. And Modi heard it loud and clear. In response, Operation Sindoor was born—a mission of fiery retribution led by a team of India's finest minds and most disciplined heroes. At the helm was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, though not constitutionally the commander-in-chief, took command with a personal mission to avenge the attack. Over 12 days, Modi held high-level meetings, meticulously planning the operation that would shake the very foundations of terror. NSA Ajit Doval, the architect behind the operation, worked in the shadows, pulling together intelligence from RAW, NTRO, and all branches of the armed forces. His careful strategy targeted key terror hubs, all while keeping the operation's secrecy intact. Behind the scenes, RAW Secretary Ravi Sinha’s network provided real-time intel, guiding every missile strike with precision. India's military leaders—CDS General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi—formed the backbone of the operation, executing Modi's vision with precision. By May 7, the attack began, and within 25 minutes, nine terror hubs were completely neutralized. But Operation Sindoor was not only a military strike. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri handled the diplomatic front, ensuring the world understood India’s righteous anger and commitment to protecting civilian lives. This was not just a counterstrike; it was a statement—India's fiercest retaliation against terror, led by the mind of Modi, planned by Doval, coordinated by Sinha, executed by the military, and defended diplomatically by Misri. Operation Sindoor was more than a military mission; it was a message to the world that India will not tolerate terror, and when heroes rise, even the darkest nights are lit by fire.