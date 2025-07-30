Operation Sindoor: PM Modi’s Fiery Attack On Opposition’s National Security Record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fiery address in the Lok Sabha during the debate on Operation Sindoor, holding the Opposition accountable for decades of “strategic blunders.” He slammed past governments for allowing Pakistan to seize PoK, surrendering land in Aksai Chin and Rann of Kutch, and returning Hajipir Pass after 1965. Modi reminded the House of missed opportunities during the 1971 war, gifting Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka, and attempts to withdraw from Siachen. His powerful speech reignited debate on historic decisions that still impact India’s national security today.