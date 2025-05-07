Business Today
Operation Sindoor: Rafales, Missiles & Drones That Crushed Terror Camps Without Crossing The Border

  • New Delhi,
  • May 7, 2025,
  • Updated May 7, 2025, 6:07 PM IST

In a daring 25-minute precision strike, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting 9 terror camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir — all without crossing the Line of Control or international border. Using cutting-edge weaponry like the Rafale-fired SCALP cruise missiles, precision-guided HAMMER bombs, Spice 2000 kits, and kamikaze Harop drones, the Indian Armed Forces delivered a devastating blow to terror networks with surgical accuracy. This technologically advanced operation marks a new chapter in India’s counter-terror strategy, showcasing unmatched coordination, stealth, and firepower.

