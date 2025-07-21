Operation Sindoor Sparks Uproar In Parliament | JP Nadda Vs Kharge Over Rules Breach

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began with PM Modi addressing the House on Operation Sindoor, India’s swift counter-terror strike that reportedly hit Pak terror hubs in 22 minutes. However, the day quickly descended into chaos as the opposition demanded a discussion on the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Slogans were raised, placards held, and disruptions followed. Responding to the uproar, BJP chief JP Nadda criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, stating: Kharge ji started revealing minute details of a sensitive military operation, which is against the rules. We are ready to discuss Operation Sindoor, but in the right manner. Nothing will go on record except what we decide to place on record. Amid the heated exchange and repeated disruptions, the House was adjourned. Listen in