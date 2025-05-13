Operation Sindoor | Truth Bombs: How India Shattered Pakistan’s Propaganda

As Pakistan tries to spin a victory from defeat, its propaganda machine is falling apart—exposed by facts and footage. From doctoring Indian news clips to fabricating airbase damage, every claim is now unravelling. A viral video from Aaj Tak was twisted to suggest Indian losses, but the original report confirmed damage inside Pakistan. Then came the Hafiz Abdur Rauf cover-up—Pakistan claimed he was just a cleric, but India called their bluff. The biggest facepalm? Pakistan showed satellite images of the Udhampur airbase to claim a hit, only for construction timelines to prove otherwise.

And in a bizarre twist, even FlightRadar data exposed Pakistan’s military using civilian flights for cover. In an age of satellite intelligence and digital sleuths, there’s nowhere to hide. India isn’t firing bullets—but it’s dropping truth bombs.