Operation Sindoor: Two Women Officers, One Message — India Will Not Tolerate Terror

India’s 'Operation Sindoor' was not just a strategic military response, but also a symbolic tribute to the women who lost their husbands in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack—marking a powerful moment in both national security and gender representation. Led by Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the briefing delivered a resolute message on India's response to cross-border terrorism. Colonel Qureshi highlighted that the strikes were based on credible intelligence, specifically targeting terrorist camps while ensuring that no civilian or military installations in Pakistan were affected.Nine terrorist camps across locations like Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur, and Neelum Valley were successfully neutralized in the operation.Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, renowned for her expertise as a helicopter pilot in the Indian Air Force, emphasized India's restrained yet robust retaliation capabilities. Her extensive experience includes challenging missions in high-altitude regions like Jammu and Kashmir, demonstrating her leadership and operational prowess. Colonel Qureshi, a distinguished officer in the Indian Army's Corps of Signals, previously made history by leading an Indian contingent in a multinational military exercise, underscoring her trailblazing career.The choice to have these accomplished women officers front and center in the briefing underscored India's commitment to inclusivity and recognition of women's pivotal roles in defense.