Operation Sindoor Under Fire: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Govt Of Alerting Pakistan Before Strikes

A major political controversy has erupted after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of compromising national security during Operation Sindoor. Referring to a statement by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Rahul alleged that Pakistan was informed ahead of the airstrikes, raising questions about the loss of Indian fighter jets and the intent behind the alert. The Congress has dubbed the episode “Sindoor Ka Sauda,” calling it a betrayal of national interest. The government, however, has firmly denied the charges, calling them misleading and factually incorrect. The BJP has shared the DGMO’s official statement to clarify that Pakistan was contacted only after the operation, not before it. As Operation Sindoor concludes on the military front, the political heat around it shows no signs of cooling down.