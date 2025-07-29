Business Today
Opposition Targets Govt Over Pahalgam Attack, Priyanka, Akhilesh, Sayani Question Security Lapses

  Jul 29, 2025,
  Updated Jul 29, 2025, 9:08 PM IST

The Opposition launched a sharp attack on the government during the Parliament debate on Operation Sindoor over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, and Trinamool Congress MP Sayani Ghosh questioned the government on security and intelligence lapses. Priyanka asked whether the PM, Home Minister, Defence Minister, and NSA were not responsible for ensuring citizens’ safety. She slammed the lack of security in tourist-heavy Baisaran Valley. Akhilesh called Operation Sindoor “a symbol of the government’s intelligence failure.” Sayani Ghosh also demanded answers on how such an attack was not prevented.

