Owaisi School On Lake Sparks Political Fire | Telangana Govt Under Fire Over Selective Demolitions

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 9, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 9, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

A political storm has erupted in Telangana over a school allegedly built on a lake owned by Akbaruddin Owaisi. The BJP and BRS have slammed the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government, accusing it of shielding Owaisi while targeting political opponents through selective demolitions. Meanwhile the Telangana govt has rubbished the charge from the opposition. The disaster body HYDRAA which has been making headlines for some of its controversial demolitions has also refuted charges of a bias and sparing Akbaruddin Owaisi at the govt's behest. But opposition voices say the lack of action on Owaisi’s school exposes double standards in law enforcement.

