P Chidambaram: Not Sure If INDI Alliance Still Intact, No Party As Formidable As BJP

In a candid assessment, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram acknowledged the BJP as a "formidable" political force, expressing concerns over the cohesion of the opposition's INDI bloc. Speaking at the launch of the book Contesting Democratic Deficit by Salman Khurshid and Mritunjay Singh Yadav, Chidambaram highlighted the BJP's unparalleled organizational strength, describing it as a "machine behind a machine" that exerts significant influence over various institutions. Chidambaram's remarks come amid growing uncertainty within the INDIA alliance, as he noted signs of the bloc being "frayed." He emphasised the need for a united front to challenge the BJP's dominance in the political landscape.