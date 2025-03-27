scorecardresearch
P. Chidambaram Takes On Govt: Mixing Up Protectionism And Patriotism Is A Mistake

Former Finance Minister and Congress Leader P. Chidambaram critiques the government's stance on indirect taxes and trade policies. He highlights the removal of tariff rates, duty cuts, and exemptions but questions why key issues were omitted from the Finance Minister's speech. He argues that India’s shift away from protectionism was long overdue, citing experts who have opposed restrictive trade policies. Chidambaram challenges the government's past approach, accusing it of confusing patriotism with protectionism. Is this a course correction or a reluctant policy shift? Watch the full analysis!

