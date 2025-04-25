Pahalgam Attack Aftermath: India Rolls Out Tough Diplomatic & Border Measures

India has taken strong diplomatic steps in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. In a massive escalation, the Indian government briefed top global envoys from Germany, Japan, the UK, and others about Pakistan’s role in cross-border terror. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally spoke to world leaders including those from France, Italy, and Israel. India also shut down the Attari border, suspended the symbolic handshake at the Beating Retreat ceremony, and ordered all Pakistani nationals in India via Attari to leave before May 1. Medical visas for Pakistani citizens are now valid only till April 29, 2025. In a sharp counter, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines and suspended trade and visa agreements with India.