Pahalgam Attack Fallout: India, Pakistan Close Borders-Families Separated At Attari-Wagah

The aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 28 civilians in Kashmir, is now being felt at the India-Pakistan border. In a sweeping crackdown, India cancelled visas and ordered the deportation of hundreds of Pakistani nationals, including diplomats, following the attack traced to Pakistan-based militants. The situation has been exacerbated by Pakistan refusing to open the Wagah border post, leaving deported Pakistani citizens stranded in the punishing heat as they waited to return home. Within just six days, 786 Pakistani nationals - including 55 diplomats and their staff-crossed back into Pakistan, while 1,465 Indian citizens returned home from Pakistan. The complete closure of the Attari-Wagah border has brought cross-border movement to a standstill, marking the first time in years that no one crossed the border for an entire day.