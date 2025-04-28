Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi’s Stern Warning To Pakistan | Assures Justice For Victims

Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi’s Stern Warning To Pakistan | Assures Justice For Victims

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 28, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 28, 2025, 11:33 AM IST

After the brutal terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, the nation is united in grief — and in anger. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, pledged the harshest punishment for the terrorists and their handlers. Modi’s strong words echo India’s rising fury, as he assures that those behind the attack will not be spared. In a chilling earlier statement, Modi directly warned Pakistan — making it clear that India's patience has run out. Watch how India is preparing to respond to this act of terror with decisive action.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended