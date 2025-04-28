Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi’s Stern Warning To Pakistan | Assures Justice For Victims

After the brutal terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, the nation is united in grief — and in anger. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, pledged the harshest punishment for the terrorists and their handlers. Modi’s strong words echo India’s rising fury, as he assures that those behind the attack will not be spared. In a chilling earlier statement, Modi directly warned Pakistan — making it clear that India's patience has run out. Watch how India is preparing to respond to this act of terror with decisive action.