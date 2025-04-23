Pahalgam Terror Attack: Tourists Shot, Newlyweds Targeted | Tragedy In Kashmir

What began as a picture-perfect afternoon for tourists in Pahalgam turned into a horrifying nightmare. Around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, gunshots echoed across the valley as terrorists opened fire on innocent visitors, unleashing chaos in one of Kashmir's most serene tourist destinations. Eyewitness videos captured the chilling moments — tourists running for cover, screams piercing the air, and heart-breaking testimonies from survivors. Among those killed was 47-year-old Manjunath from Karnataka, vacationing with his wife Pallavi. Their joyful moments on a ‘shikara’ just hours earlier now stand in stark contrast to the tragedy that unfolded. In another gut-wrenching incident, newly-married Navy officer Lt. Vinay Narwal was allegedly asked his religion before being shot. His grieving bride, still in her honeymoon attire, sat beside his body under the open sky—an image that speaks volumes of the horror inflicted by terrorism.