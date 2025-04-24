Pahalgam Terror Attack: Vikram Misri Lists 5 Big Cabinet Decisions After Attack

#WATCH | In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, speaking on behalf of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), announced 5 major decisions taken by the Government of India:

1. Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (1960) with Pakistan.

2. Immediate closure of the Atari Integrated Checkpost.

3. Cancellation of all SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme visas for Pakistani nationals.

4. Expulsion of defence, naval, and air advisors from the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.

5. Reduction of staff strength in both High Commissions from 55 to 30.

The CCS reaffirmed India’s resolve to bring perpetrators to justice and hold their sponsors accountable.