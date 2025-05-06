Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Pahalgam Terror Fallout | Congress Targets PM Modi, BJP Hits Back Over 'Gayab' Remark

Pahalgam Terror Fallout | Congress Targets PM Modi, BJP Hits Back Over 'Gayab' Remark

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • May 6, 2025,
  • Updated May 6, 2025, 8:03 PM IST

 

The political unity seen after the horrific Pahalgam Terror Attack has quickly unraveled. A controversial social media post by the Congress—labeling Prime Minister Modi as “Gayab”—has triggered a fierce political storm. The BJP has hit back, accusing the Congress of promoting a "Sar Tan Se Juda" mindset. Matters escalated further when former Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry shared the Congress post to target PM Modi. Meanwhile, internal divisions within the Congress are surfacing, with leaders straying from the party line on the government’s response to terror. Watch more

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended