Pahalgam Terror Fallout | Congress Targets PM Modi, BJP Hits Back Over 'Gayab' Remark

The political unity seen after the horrific Pahalgam Terror Attack has quickly unraveled. A controversial social media post by the Congress—labeling Prime Minister Modi as “Gayab”—has triggered a fierce political storm. The BJP has hit back, accusing the Congress of promoting a "Sar Tan Se Juda" mindset. Matters escalated further when former Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry shared the Congress post to target PM Modi. Meanwhile, internal divisions within the Congress are surfacing, with leaders straying from the party line on the government’s response to terror. Watch more