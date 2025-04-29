Pahalgam Terror Horror: BJP Slams Congress Over 'Insensitive' Comments

Barely a week after Pakistani terrorists brutally killed 26 tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam — targeting Hindus — controversy has exploded at home! Several Congress leaders including Vijay Wadettiwar, R B Timmapur, and Saifuddin Soz have sparked outrage with controversial remarks over the veracity of Hindus being segregated for killing. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has also stirred backlash with his “no war” comment. Though the Congress high-command has distanced itself from the statements, the damage already has already been done.