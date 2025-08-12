Pak Army Chief Munir Warns Of Nuclear Strike On India From U.S. Soil | India Responds Strongly

Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has issued a shocking nuclear threat to India — from American soil. Speaking in the U.S., Munir claimed that if Pakistan faced an “existential threat” from India, it would take half the world down with it. He threatened missile strikes on Indian dam over the Indus River, claiming the river was “not India’s property”, and hinted at targeting top Indian industrialists like Mukesh Ambani. In a shocking analogy, Munir compared India to a Mercedes speeding like a Ferrari - while calling Pakistan a gravel-filled dump truck. Asking who really gets hurt in a crash. India slammed the remarks as reckless, dangerous, and globally destabilising. The Ministry of External Affairs warned that such threats risk putting nuclear weapons in the hands of Pakistan’s army-linked terror groups.