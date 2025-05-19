Pak Spy Racket Busted: Indian Nationals Caught Leaking Secrets, High Commission Officer Thrown Out

A major espionage racket has been busted, exposing deep links between a Pakistan High Commission official and Indian nationals involved in leaking sensitive information. Ehsan-Ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, has been expelled from India for espionage. Four Indian citizens — Jyoti Malhotra, Guzala, Arman, and Devinder Singh Dhillon — have been accused of aiding the Pakistani spy network through information leaks, covert payments, and surveillance activities. From videos of sensitive army locations to strategic micro-transactions, this is one of the biggest spy rings uncovered in recent times.