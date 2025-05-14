Pakistan: A Failed State? India Responds With Strength & Unity | Yogi Adityanath

In a powerful address during the Tiranga Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a strong message against terrorism and Pakistan’s continued support of extremist elements. Highlighting Pakistan’s deteriorating internal condition, he stated that terrorism will eventually consume the nation from within, rendering it completely hollow. He referred to Operation Sindoor as a fitting response to Pakistan’s misdeeds and warned that those who dare to challenge India’s sovereignty will face consequences so severe that even their funerals will be unattended. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to the Adampur Air Base in Punjab, Yogi Adityanath praised the PM’s efforts to boost the morale of the armed forces. Emphasising the importance of unity and patriotism, he called on all 140 crore Indians to adopt a 'nation first' mindset in order to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). He condemned Pakistan’s disgraceful act of honouring terrorists with state-level funerals, asserting that such actions prove Pakistan to be a failed state that has nurtured terrorism for over seven decades.