Pakistan’s latest attempt to strike Indian civilian areas using drones and crude, locally assembled missiles has been successfully thwarted, once again exposing a chilling pattern. The attack, which mirrors Hamas-style tactics, involved launching a volley of short-range rockets in rapid succession—an apparent effort to overwhelm India’s air defense systems. This dangerous strategy, lifted directly from the Hamas playbook, aimed to replicate the psychological and tactical pressure seen in Gaza. However, India’s advanced S-400 air defense system, much like Israel’s Iron Dome, intercepted and neutralized the threat. Intelligence sources have confirmed that Hamas operatives were recently hosted at the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur—now decimated—further underscoring Pakistan’s growing nexus with global terror outfits. As these repeated patterns emerge, serious questions arise: Is Pakistan’s rogue army now openly adopting the tactics of internationally designated terrorist groups?