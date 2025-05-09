Pakistan Continues Its Attacks On Indian Civilian Targets, Relief Centres Help Those Displaced

It’s been 15 days since Pakistan has been continuously violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control. In Uri, another death has been reported, taking the total death toll to 17. The Pakistan Army has targeted multiple locations along the LoC. The most heavily hit area was Poonch, where around 13 people were killed. During the ceasefire, Pakistani forces are targeting innocent civilians and their homes. As seen in the visuals, people are suffering, and their houses are badly damaged and affected. Here are ground reports from India Today Group’s Sunil ji Bhat and Sheikh Dawood.