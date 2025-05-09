Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Pakistan Deliberately Shelling Religious Sites To Stoke Communal Tensions In India: MEA

Pakistan Deliberately Shelling Religious Sites To Stoke Communal Tensions In India: MEA

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 9, 2025,
  • Updated May 9, 2025, 8:47 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly condemned Pakistan's targeted attacks on Indian cities and civilian infrastructure, labeling its denial of targeting religious sites as 'farcical.' The MEA accused Pakistan of attempting to give a communal twist to the conflict by blaming Indian forces for an attack on a Gurudwara. Shelling in Poonch killed two students, and services at the Kartarpur Sahib corridor have been suspended. The MEA also stated that Pakistan is deliberately targeting religious structures. Meanwhile, the U.S. has reaffirmed its commitment to stand with India in the fight against terrorism.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended