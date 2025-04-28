Business Today
Pakistan Diplomat’s Throat-Slit Gesture At London Protest | Global Outrage After Pahalgam Attack

  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 28, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 28, 2025, 1:17 PM IST

In a shocking and disgraceful act, a Pakistani military diplomat stationed in London made a throat-slitting gesture towards peaceful Indian protestors. Hundreds of British-Indians had gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack, where innocent tourists were butchered by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The diplomat’s threatening gesture, while brandishing a poster glorifying the capture of Indian Air Force officer Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, sparked global outrage. Indian leaders and netizens slammed Pakistan’s terror mentality, further exposing Islamabad’s deep ties to extremist violence. Watch this exclusive report from Loveena Tandon in London.

