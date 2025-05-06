Pakistan Faces Global Backlash At UNSC Over Terrorism, Nuclear Rhetoric, And Anti-India Agenda

Pakistan is facing increasing global isolation and scrutiny at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over its involvement in terrorism, nuclear escalation, and anti-India rhetoric. During a closed-door session, Pakistan attempted to advance its anti-India agenda but was met with tough questions from UNSC member nations. These nations confronted Pakistan about the selective killings of Hindu tourists, its state patronage of Lashkar-e-Taiba in the Pahalgam attack, and its provocative nuclear rhetoric and missile launches. Pakistan, in an attempt to deflect blame, accused India of provocation, calling the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty an act of aggression. However, the global community is rallying behind India, with countries like Russia and the United States reiterating their support in the fight against terrorism. The international community continues to question Pakistan's role in supporting terror while escalating tensions, leaving the question: Will Pakistan’s global reputation continue to decline, or will it reconsider its dangerous alliance with terrorism?