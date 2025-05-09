Pakistan In Shock: India Strikes Pakistan's Air Defence, Sending Shockwaves Across Borders

In response to Pakistan’s provocative missile strike attempt targeting 15 key military locations across the western front, India launched a decisive counteroffensive. Coordinated strikes targeted Pakistan’s air defense infrastructure, hitting crucial military assets in cities such as Lahore and Rawalpindi. Caught off guard, Pakistan was thrown into chaos, with sirens blaring through Lahore and panic gripping residents as they rushed to the streets, unsure of what would come next. Emergency services in cities like Rawalpindi scrambled to respond as fear spread through key regions. In the wake of the attack, Pakistan declared an emergency and heightened security, with air bases placed on high alert. India has sent a clear message—any further aggression will be met with a proportionate and robust counterstrike. As the situation remains tense, the world watches as India demonstrates its readiness and strength in the face of heightened provocations.