Business Today
Subscribe
ElectionBT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRI
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
"Pakistan Is The 'IT' Hub Of Terror": Rajnath Singh’s Bold 'Ravana' Analogy At ANI Security Summit

"Pakistan Is The 'IT' Hub Of Terror": Rajnath Singh’s Bold 'Ravana' Analogy At ANI Security Summit

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 30, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 30, 2026, 5:02 PM IST

In a blistering speech at the ANI National Security Summit 2.0, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh redefined India's counter-terrorism doctrine, focusing on the "ideological and political" roots of terror. Singh used a powerful analogy, comparing the political protection of terrorists to the "Amrit in Ravana’s navel"- the life-source that allows the menace to regrow even after being hit. He took a direct jab at Islamabad, stating that while India is a global leader in Information Technology (IT), Pakistan has become the global hub for the other IT: International Terrorism. Singh's remarks come as India observes the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the 2025 military response to the Pahalgam attack.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended