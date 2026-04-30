"Pakistan Is The 'IT' Hub Of Terror": Rajnath Singh’s Bold 'Ravana' Analogy At ANI Security Summit

In a blistering speech at the ANI National Security Summit 2.0, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh redefined India's counter-terrorism doctrine, focusing on the "ideological and political" roots of terror. Singh used a powerful analogy, comparing the political protection of terrorists to the "Amrit in Ravana’s navel"- the life-source that allows the menace to regrow even after being hit. He took a direct jab at Islamabad, stating that while India is a global leader in Information Technology (IT), Pakistan has become the global hub for the other IT: International Terrorism. Singh's remarks come as India observes the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the 2025 military response to the Pahalgam attack.