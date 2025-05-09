Business Today
Pakistan Likely To Avenge Suspension Of Indus Waters Treaty, Reports Say May Target Indian Dams

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • May 9, 2025,
  • Updated May 9, 2025, 12:50 AM IST

 

India struck Pakistan’s capital Islamabad as well as Lahore and Sialkot after thwarting multiple attacks on Indian cities, including Jammu, Jaisalmer and Pathankot. Separately, Pakistan also resorted to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir, to which Indian forces responded swiftly, ensuring civilian safety and maintaining control. Following the unprovoked and unsuccessful attack by Pakistan on Indian cities, blackouts were imposed in Srinagar, Jammu and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, Amritsar and Jalandhar in Punjab, Bhuj in Gujarat and other cities key areas along the border.

