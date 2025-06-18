Pakistan MNA Gohar Ali Khan Compares Pakistan Budget With Uttar Pradesh, India

In a bold and unexpected speech during Pakistan’s National Assembly Budget Session 2025, MNA Gohar Ali Khan shocked many by openly comparing Pakistan’s budget with that of India — specifically Uttar Pradesh, one of India’s 28 states. He pointed out that UP’s budget outlay alone exceeds Pakistan’s national budget, calling it a wake-up call. He also praised India’s strategic investment in Artificial Intelligence, citing Nirmala Sitharaman’s ₹500 crore AI allocation in the Union Budget 2025. Gohar Ali Khan criticized the absence of ministers during the session and condemned the government’s lack of seriousness, especially regarding healthcare and emerging technologies. Watch the full breakdown of his fiery speech and its implications.