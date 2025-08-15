Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
“Pakistan Still In Shock,” Says PM Modi | India To Toughen Anti-Terror Stance

“Pakistan Still In Shock,” Says PM Modi | India To Toughen Anti-Terror Stance

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 15, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 15, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

A clear warning to Pakistan from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India will no longer treat terrorists and those who support them, differently. Pointing out Pakistan in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, the Prime Minister added that India will also not pay heed to nuclear blackmail – alluding to threats of a worldwide nuclear Armageddon by Pakistan army chief Gen Asim Munir. “Pakistan is still in shock and is not able to sleep well at night after Operation Sindoor,” PM Modi said.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended