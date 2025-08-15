“Pakistan Still In Shock,” Says PM Modi | India To Toughen Anti-Terror Stance

A clear warning to Pakistan from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India will no longer treat terrorists and those who support them, differently. Pointing out Pakistan in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, the Prime Minister added that India will also not pay heed to nuclear blackmail – alluding to threats of a worldwide nuclear Armageddon by Pakistan army chief Gen Asim Munir. “Pakistan is still in shock and is not able to sleep well at night after Operation Sindoor,” PM Modi said.