Advertisement
Pakistan Urges India To Reconsider Indus Water Treaty Suspension | Major Water Crisis Looms

  New Delhi,
  May 15, 2025,
  Updated May 15, 2025, 9:29 AM IST

A water war may be brewing between India and Pakistan. As India moves to regulate water flow under the Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan has sent an urgent communication to New Delhi pleading for reconsideration. The Ministry of Water Resources in Islamabad warned that altering the flow of rivers could spark a serious crisis in the country. This comes just days after PM Narendra Modi’s hard-hitting statement: "Terror and trade, terror and talks, blood and water can't go together." With India accelerating hydro projects on western rivers and recent gate closures at the Salal and Baglihar dams, Pakistan’s water supply has already seen drastic changes. For a country where 80% of cultivated land relies on the Indus system, the stakes couldn’t be higher. What happens next in this high-stakes water standoff?

