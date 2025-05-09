Pakistan Uses Civilian Flights As Cover During Failed Attack, India Exposes Reckless Move

On May 7th, Pakistan launched an unprovoked drone and missile attack at 08:30 PM, yet chose not to close its civil airspace. This reckless move put international civil flights at risk, as Pakistan used civilian airliners as shields, fully aware that India’s swift air defense response would follow. Despite the high-alert situation in the Punjab sector, where India had declared a closure of its civil airspace, Pakistan continued to operate flights between Karachi and Lahore. In this critical situation, the Indian Air Force displayed remarkable restraint, ensuring the safety of civil aviation and international airliners flying in the vicinity.