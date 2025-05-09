Pakistan’s Air Defence System Suffers Devastating Losses As India Retaliates | Operation Sindoor 2.0

India struck Pakistan’s capital Islamabad as well as Lahore and Sialkot after thwarting multiple attacks on Indian cities, including Jammu, Jaisalmer and Pathankot. Separately, Pakistan also resorted to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir, to which Indian forces responded swiftly, ensuring civilian safety and maintaining control. Following the unprovoked and unsuccessful attack by Pakistan on Indian cities, blackouts were imposed in Srinagar, Jammu and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, Amritsar and Jalandhar in Punjab, Bhuj in Gujarat and other cities key areas along the border.