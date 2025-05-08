Pakistan’s Barbaric Shelling Devastates Poonch | Ground Report From Gurudwara & Fuel Pump Ruins

Pakistan’s retaliatory shelling after India’s Operation Sindoor has left parts of Poonch, J&K, in ruins, killing 15 civilians, including children, and injuring 43. India Today Group’s Ashutosh Mishra reports from ground zero, showcasing the devastation at Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, where shells damaged walls and shattered lives, and a fuel pump reduced to debris. Exclusive visuals reveal artillery fragments, empty streets, and panicked families fleeing to bunkers. Among the dead: a 10-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother. As the Indian Army retaliates, Poonch remains on edge. Watch this heart-wrenching report to witness the human cost of Pakistan’s cowardly attack on civilians.