Pakistan’s Cowardly Blitz: Temples, Homes, And Civilians Targeted Across India’s Border States

In a series of alarming incidents, multiple border areas in India — including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat — witnessed drone attacks and heavy shelling allegedly from across the border. Civilian homes were damaged, places of worship like the Shambhu Temple in Jammu were struck, and several people were injured in Rehari, Naushera, and Firozpur. Ground reports from Sunilji Bhatt (Jammu), Ashutosh Mishra (Naushera), Munish (Amritsar), and others capture the impact of the attacks and the response on the ground. Debris of Pakistani drones was recovered in Punjab, and visuals show the extent of damage caused to civilian areas. India has strongly condemned the provocations, with officials calling it a serious escalation. The situation remains tense, but under control.