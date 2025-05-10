Business Today
Pakistan’s Desperate Damage Control: From ‘All Drones Shot Down’ To ‘It Was Part Of The Plan’

  • New Delhi,
  • May 10, 2025,
  • Updated May 10, 2025, 6:26 PM IST

Pakistan is in a state of turmoil following India’s precision drone strikes, a calculated counter-offensive that has caught Islamabad completely off guard. The military’s initial claim of shooting down all Indian drones was quickly shattered as social media videos revealed otherwise. As the narrative crumbled, Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, contradicted the army’s statement, offering a bizarre justification that it was part of a ‘brilliant strategy.’ From denial to contradiction, and now desperate attempts to save face, Pakistan’s unpreparedness and confusion have been exposed for the world to see.

