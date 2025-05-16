Pakistan’s Drone War Wasn’t Alone: Turkey, China Involved—India’s Strike Sends Global Warning

India’s Operation Sindoor wasn’t just a counter to Pakistan’s aggression — it exposed a far more dangerous and coordinated threat. Investigations into the wreckage have revealed that India successfully intercepted and destroyed not only Chinese-made PL-15 missiles but also Turkish combat drones. Evidence suggests that Turkey played an active role, not just by supplying Bayraktar TB2 and YIHA drones to Pakistan, but also by deploying military personnel to guide these drone operations, many of which targeted Indian soldiers and civilians. Sources confirm that two Turkish military operatives were killed during the operation. The Turkish Songar drone wreckage recovered in Indian territory has now become a crucial part of the forensic investigation. With Turkish President Erdogan reiterating his support for Pakistan and China continuing its covert backing, Operation Sindoor has uncovered a deeper, trilateral nexus of warfare against India. This is a full-scale, multi-front hybrid war — and India has sent a strong message by neutralising threats with precision and proving its dominance in the face of global collusion.