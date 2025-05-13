Pakistan's Finance Minister: India Conflict Won’t Derail Economy

Amid border tensions with India, Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb remains optimistic about the nation's fiscal resilience. In a recent interview, Aurangzeb asserted that the military skirmishes would have a minimal impact on Pakistan's economy, negating the need for a new economic assessment. Furthermore, Pakistan secured a $1 billion disbursement from the IMF under a $7 billion bailout and an additional $1.4 billion under the IMF's climate resilience facility. With budget finalizations underway and IMF discussions scheduled, Pakistan says it will navigate these challenging times with strategic economic planning.