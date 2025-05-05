Business Today
Pakistan's Nuclear Threat To India |India Prepared For War? | Tensions Escalate Post Pahalgam Attack

  New Delhi,
  May 5, 2025,
  • Updated May 5, 2025, 1:13 PM IST

As India shows strength and readiness in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, panic appears to be setting in across the border. In a dangerous escalation, Pakistan's envoy to Russia, Khalid Jamali, has openly threatened the use of nuclear weapons against India. This is not an isolated comment — several Pakistani leaders, including Hanif Abbasi and Khwaja Asif, have echoed similarly provocative statements. While Abbasi stated that Pakistan's missiles are "only meant for India," Asif warned of targeting Indian-built structures on the Indus River, acknowledging the severe water crisis Pakistan would face if India blocks the flow.

 

However, not all voices in Pakistan are putting up a brave front. In a moment of honesty — or perhaps fear — Pakistani MP Sher Afzal Khan admitted he would flee to England if war breaks out.

 

This montage of war talk, bluster, and internal contradictions in Pakistan raises a crucial question: Is Pakistan feeling the heat of India’s growing diplomatic and military pressure?

