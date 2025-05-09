Pakistan's Second Attempt To Strike India With Missiles Foiled: S-400 Defence & Retaliatory Strikes

On the night of May 8th, Pakistan launched a second attempt to attack Indian territory with drones and crude missiles, targeting multiple Indian states in the cover of darkness. The assault lit up the skies over Jammu, Samba, Udhampur, Srinagar, Jaisalmer, Pathankot, and Jalandhar. However, India’s advanced S-400 aerial defence system swiftly neutralized numerous incoming projectiles, saving countless lives. In retaliation, India successfully shot down one Pakistani F-16, two JF-17 fighter jets, and an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS). Additionally, numerous Pakistani drones and missiles were taken out. India also carried out precision strikes in Lahore, Peshawar, and Bahawalnagar Cantonment, causing loud explosions and panic across multiple Pakistani cities. Sirens blared and mosque announcements urged citizens to turn off their lights as Pakistan braced for further impact. By morning, Pakistan’s fortified Okara Cantonment was also hit by drones. Earlier, after Pakistan’s first drone assault, India had targeted key cities like Lahore, Karachi, Sialkot, and Rawalpindi, intensifying the ongoing conflict. The situation remains tense as both sides continue to engage in aerial and ground operations.