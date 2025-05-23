Pakistan’s Soft Power Play? Influencers Used to Shape Global Perception

Is Pakistan using Western influencers to rebrand its global image? India Today investigates a new pattern where female travel vloggers — mainly from the West — are showcasing Pakistan as a haven of hospitality, safety, and women empowerment. The twist? These glowing portrayals closely mirror state narratives and appear to be heavily coordinated. This report dives deep into the content of influencers like Rebecca from Shamozai Mangoes and Flora Gonnin from the Netherlands, who’ve uploaded dozens of Pakistan-centric videos while staying silent on other destinations. With visible state support in their vlogs and messaging aligned with official agendas, questions are mounting — especially as Indian national Jyoti Malhotra faces spying allegations. Is this a clever PR strategy, or something more calculated?