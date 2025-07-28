Pakistan’s Strikes Failed! Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hails India’s Defence Systems After Attack

In the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh proudly declared that Pakistan’s attempted attacks completely failed. Singh stated that India’s Air Defence system, Counter-Drone system, and advanced electronic equipment successfully foiled every strike. He emphasized that “Pakistan could not hit any of our targets, and none of our important assets were damaged.” Calling India’s security arrangements “impregnable,” Singh hailed the Armed Forces for ensuring every attack was thwarted. This powerful statement has sparked a wave of national pride and global headlines.