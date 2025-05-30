Pakistan's Terror Playbook: JeM Reboots After Operation Sindoor

After India's Operation Sindoor dismantled key terror infrastructure, Jaish-e-Mohammed is regrouping — this time online and shockingly, with political support. India Today's OSINT investigation exposes how JeM is flooding social media with jihad propaganda, glorifying slain terrorists, and openly recruiting youth via WhatsApp and Telegram. Facebook pages with fiery speeches of Masood Azhar, hoardings in Bahawalpur calling for 'remembrance rallies', and even political parties like PMML hosting pro-terror events—Pakistan's nexus of politics and terror is now out in the open. Watch this eye-opening report that traces the digital and ground-level revival of Pakistan's terror machinery.