Pak's Terror Attacks In Pahalgam: PM Modi's Unyielding Retaliation Promises Revenge For 28 Innocents

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, which bears Pakistan's fingerprints, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have issued a clear and unwavering message: those responsible will face the consequences. This relentless stance has sent shockwaves through Pakistan, causing the Pakistan army to scramble to ramp up their border defenses, fearing a fierce retaliation from India. Intelligence sources confirm that Pakistan has been attempting to push in terrorists into Indian soil, with 42 active launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and hundreds of terrorists present in various regions. Despite Pakistan's efforts, India has been thwarting these attempts, with security forces killing one terrorist every five days. Pakistan’s long history of terror tactics, including ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts, has faced a strong response from India in the past. From the surgical strikes after the Uri attack to the Balakot airstrikes following the Pulwama attack, India has consistently avenged the bloodshed. Now, with 28 innocent lives lost in Pahalgam, India stands poised to deliver yet another strong blow in retaliation. As anger simmers in India, the question remains: will Pakistan once again pay the price for its deadly provocations? India’s promise of revenge for the 28 lives lost is resolute, and the world waits to see how this ongoing conflict will unfold.