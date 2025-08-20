Panic In Mumbai: Monorail Stalls Mid-Air, Hundreds Trapped In Heavy Rain

Chaos erupted in Mumbai as a packed Monorail stalled mid-track near Mysore Colony, trapping nearly 600 passengers inside during heavy rains. With Harbour Line services suspended, the Monorail was overcrowded far beyond capacity, leaving commuters — including senior citizens and children — struggling with suffocation. Rescue teams from the Fire Brigade, MMRDA, BMC, and Police worked for hours to safely evacuate all 582 trapped passengers. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde confirmed overcrowding caused the brakes to jam, triggering the breakdown. The dramatic rescue has raised serious concerns about Mumbai’s Monorail system, designed for low capacity but pushed beyond limits during suburban shutdowns. Watch the full report on what went wrong and how disaster was narrowly averted.