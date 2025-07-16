Business Today
News
bt tv
Paragliding Crash In Dharamshala | How Safe Are Paragliding, Zipline, And Adventure Sports In India?

Paragliding Crash In Dharamshala | How Safe Are Paragliding, Zipline, And Adventure Sports In India?

Sujit Kumar
Sujit Kumar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 16, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 16, 2025, 2:58 PM IST

A tragic paragliding accident in Dharamshala claimed the life of a 25-year-old tourist from Gujarat after his glider failed to lift during take-off at the Indrunag site. This marks the second fatal incident at the same spot in six months. In a separate incident, a young girl from Nagpur was critically injured after a zipline cable snapped mid-ride in Manali, causing her to fall nearly 30 feet. Both incidents, caught on camera, have raised serious concerns over safety standards at adventure tourism sites. Authorities have imposed a paragliding ban in Kangra and face growing calls for stricter regulations and accountability.

