Paragliding Crash In Dharamshala | How Safe Are Paragliding, Zipline, And Adventure Sports In India?

A tragic paragliding accident in Dharamshala claimed the life of a 25-year-old tourist from Gujarat after his glider failed to lift during take-off at the Indrunag site. This marks the second fatal incident at the same spot in six months. In a separate incident, a young girl from Nagpur was critically injured after a zipline cable snapped mid-ride in Manali, causing her to fall nearly 30 feet. Both incidents, caught on camera, have raised serious concerns over safety standards at adventure tourism sites. Authorities have imposed a paragliding ban in Kangra and face growing calls for stricter regulations and accountability.