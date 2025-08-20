Parliament Passes Online Gaming Bill 2025 | Govt Pushes Esports, Curbs Money Games

Parliament has passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, presented by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The Lok Sabha has passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, presented by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The Bill distinguishes between three segments—e-sports, online social games, and online money games. While e-sports and social games like chess, Sudoku, and solitaire are seen as beneficial for learning, memory, and cultural exchange, online money gaming poses serious risks. Vaishnaw highlighted cases of addiction, financial ruin, fraud, money laundering, and even suicides linked to money games, citing 32 suicides in Karnataka in 31 months. The Bill promotes safe gaming while prioritizing protection of families over revenue interests.