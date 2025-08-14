Parth Jindal At JSW Cement Listing: Many Group Companies Ready To Go Public

JSW Cement made its debut at the stock exchanges – listing at ₹153.5, a 4.4% premium on its issue price of ₹147. While the ₹3,600-crore IPO saw robust investor interest with the issue being subscribed 8.22 times, the listing remained somewhat muted. The company has said it will use the funds for the partially financing a new integrated cement unit in Nagaur, Rajasthan, prepayment of certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes. Speaking at the listing event at the NSE, Parth Jindal, MD, JSW Cement, hinted at more JSW Group companies going public soon.