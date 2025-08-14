Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Parth Jindal At JSW Cement Listing: Many Group Companies Ready To Go Public

Parth Jindal At JSW Cement Listing: Many Group Companies Ready To Go Public

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 14, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 14, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

JSW Cement made its debut at the stock exchanges – listing at ₹153.5, a 4.4% premium on its issue price of ₹147. While the ₹3,600-crore IPO saw robust investor interest with the issue being subscribed 8.22 times, the listing remained somewhat muted. The company has said it will use the funds for the partially financing a new integrated cement unit in Nagaur, Rajasthan, prepayment of certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes. Speaking at the listing event at the NSE, Parth Jindal, MD, JSW Cement, hinted at more JSW Group companies going public soon.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended