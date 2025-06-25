Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Pawan Goenka: India Must Go Global To Lead The Future Of Space

Pawan Goenka: India Must Go Global To Lead The Future Of Space

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 25, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 25, 2025, 3:17 PM IST

At the India Space Congress 2025, Pawan Goenka, Chairman of In-SPACe, urged Indian space companies to move beyond dependence on ISRO and build globally competitive, full-stack solutions. He emphasized early user engagement, problem-first innovation, and shifting from “build-to-print” to original design and scalable execution. Highlighting the need for AI, data fusion, NAVIC applications, Space IoT, and reusable technologies, Goenka called for a unified vision and faster execution. He stressed that India must think globally—not just space capable, but space competitive and strategic. “The future of India’s space leadership,” he said, “rests on the boldness of its industry.”

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended