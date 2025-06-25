Pawan Goenka: India Must Go Global To Lead The Future Of Space

At the India Space Congress 2025, Pawan Goenka, Chairman of In-SPACe, urged Indian space companies to move beyond dependence on ISRO and build globally competitive, full-stack solutions. He emphasized early user engagement, problem-first innovation, and shifting from “build-to-print” to original design and scalable execution. Highlighting the need for AI, data fusion, NAVIC applications, Space IoT, and reusable technologies, Goenka called for a unified vision and faster execution. He stressed that India must think globally—not just space capable, but space competitive and strategic. “The future of India’s space leadership,” he said, “rests on the boldness of its industry.”